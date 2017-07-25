Florida Midday Minute: Marlins’ Stanton continues HR barrage; Faria tries to end Rays skid
Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stnaton has been on a tear since the All-Star break, while Jacob Faria tries to get the Tampa Bay Rays back on track vs. the Baltimore Orioles.
Florida Midday Minute: Marlins' Stanton continues HR barrage; Faria tries to end Rays skid
Dan Straily takes the bump for Marlins in Arlington
Rays rookie Jake Faria squares off against Wade Miley, Orioles
Blake Snell: I just have to keep this going
Justin Bour on strained oblique: I can't even describe my frustration level
Adam Conley most excited about not issuing any walks Monday
