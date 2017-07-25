Florida Midday Minute: Marlins’ Stanton continues HR barrage; Faria tries to end Rays skid

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stnaton has been on a tear since the All-Star break, while Jacob Faria tries to get the Tampa Bay Rays back on track vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

1 hr ago

