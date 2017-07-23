Tom Koehler gets chance to lift Marlins to 3 straight wins
Right-hander Tom Koehler gets the chance to help the Miami Marlins sweep the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.
- FOX Sports Florida
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- page-type-video
- Tom Koehler
- video-contentType-news
- video-network-fox_sports_florida
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Tom Koehler gets chance to lift Marlins to 3 straight wins
15 mins ago
Chris O'Grady: I had trouble gripping the ball all night
15 mins ago
Don Mattingly commends defense for keeping Marlins in the game
1 hr ago
J.T. Realmuto on weather delay, two-homer game
1 hr ago
WATCH: J.T. Realmuto blasts 2 big 2-run homers against Reds
1 hr ago
Marlins look to start a win streak Saturday against Reds
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED