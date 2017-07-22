Kevin Cash on letting game slip away: ‘This is a very, very tough loss’

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash reacts to Friday night’s loss to the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Kevin Cash on letting game slip away: 'This is a very, very tough loss'

Kevin Cash on letting game slip away: 'This is a very, very tough loss'

15 mins ago

Alex Cobb says he is disappointed by his lack of execution in the 9th

Alex Cobb says he is disappointed by his lack of execution in the 9th

15 mins ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Alex Cobb's successful 4th inning

HIGHLIGHTS: Alex Cobb's successful 4th inning

1 hr ago

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Cobb hope to keep hot streak alive, Marlins head out on the road

Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Cobb hope to keep hot streak alive, Marlins head out on the road

11 hours ago

Go behind the scenes of Marlins Vision

Go behind the scenes of Marlins Vision

1 day ago

Jose Urena, Marlins try to regroup with road trip starting in Cincinnati

Jose Urena, Marlins try to regroup with road trip starting in Cincinnati

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

FOX Sports Go