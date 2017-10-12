Jordan Mickey’s 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left lifted the Miami Heat to a 117-115 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Bam Adebayo scored 15 points, Tyler Johnson scored 14 and Josh Richardson had 13 for the Heat.

Jason Smith scored 20 points on 7 for 8 shooting, and John Wall finished with 16 points and eight assists for Washington. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a strong game, with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal scored 15, Mike Scott had 13 and Otto Porter Jr. scored 11 for Washington, which led by as many as 13 and never trailed by more than three.

HEAT: Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters also got the night off to rest. … Mickey’s 3-pointer was the third lead change in the final 36 seconds. … The Heat had 78 points off the bench.

UP NEXT: Washington (3-1) visits New York on Friday. Miami (3-2) plays Philadelphia in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday.