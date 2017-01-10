Panthers’ Vincent Trocheck named to NHL All-Star Game for first time

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck has been named to the roster for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 29. Trocheck’s All-Star Game appearance is the first of his career and he will also participate in the 2017 All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 28.

Trocheck, 23, has scored a team-leading 12 goals (tied) and has registered 24 points (12-12-24) in 42 games this season with the Panthers. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound native of Pittsburgh, PA, leads Florida with 104 hits and 453 faceoff wins. He also leads the team’s forwards with 119 shots on goal and a 21:35 average TOI per game.

Panthers All-Time All-Star Representatives

1994:

Forward: Bob Kudelski

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1996:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1997:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Defenseman: Robert Svehla

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1999:

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

2000:

Forward: Pavel Bure (MVP)

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

Forward: Ray Whitney

2001:

Forward: Pavel Bure

2003:

Forward: Olli Jokinen

Defenseman: Sandis Ozolinsh

2004:

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2007:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2008:

Goaltender: Tomas Vokoun

2009:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2012:

Defenseman: Brian Campbell

2015:

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2016:

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Forward: Jaromir Jagr

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2017:

Forward: Vincent Trocheck