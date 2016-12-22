Todd Hollandsworth joins FOX Sports Florida as new color analyst for Miami Marlins

MIAMI — FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, today announced Todd Hollandsworth has joined its roster of Marlins on-air talent for the 2017 season. In his new role, Hollandsworth will serve as the full-time color analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Rich Waltz in the broadcast booth. Hollandsworth, a member of the 2003 World Series Champion Florida Marlins, comes to FOX Sports Florida from Comcast SportsNet Chicago, where he spent the past seven seasons as a television analyst covering the Cubs. Since 2014, he’s also served as co-host on MLB Network Radio’s The Leadoff Spot show on SiriusXM.

“We are thrilled to have Todd join our Marlins broadcast booth this upcoming season,” said FOX Sports Florida SVP / General Manager Steve Tello. “Todd returns to South Florida with a wealth of baseball expertise, and we believe his unique perspectives and experience in both television and radio will bring exciting color commentary to our Marlins telecasts.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join the FOX Sports Florida team, and I look forward to bringing my passion and enthusiasm for the game of baseball to the Miami Marlins fan base,” Hollandsworth said. “They are a great young team, and I look forward to covering them beginning this season.”

Hollandsworth played 12 seasons in the Major Leagues and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 1991 MLB Draft. In his first full season with the Dodgers in 1996, Hollandsworth was named the National League Rookie of the Year when he hit .291 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 149 games. That season, he led all NL rookies in hits, doubles, home runs, RBI and stolen bases. His 12-year MLB career included stints with the Dodgers, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. Follow him on Twitter: @hollytime28.

