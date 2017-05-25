ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Andriese allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays salvaged a split of a four-game series with Los Angeles by beating the Angels 4-0 on Thursday.

Andriese (5-1) improved to 4-0 over his last five starts, holding the Angels to 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Los Angeles threatened in five innings against the right-hander.

Rasmus had a pair of key two-out hits with the bases loaded: a two-run single in the first and a fifth-inning double that made it 4-0.

Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.

Daniel Wright (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill in for the injured Alex Meyer, allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Angels, who had won the first two games of the series. Los Angeles finished 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Meyer, placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with back spasms, could return next week.

Mike Trout doubled in the first but was thrown out by right fielder Steven Souza Jr. on Andrelton Simmons’ two-out single.

Trout went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter and was 4 for 14 in the series with three doubles and a home run. The 2016 AL MVP has reached base in 42 of his 44 games this season.

Cameron Maybin, who started in center field, left after five innings with right knee soreness.

PUJOLS POINTS

Angels DH Albert Pujols, who played the first three games of the series after missing three games with right hamstring soreness, was rested. Manager Mike Scioscia said a decision will be made daily on whether Pujols starts at first base during the three-game interleague series at Miami.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: SS Yunel Escobar (strained left hamstring) could run the bases this weekend. … RHP Cam Bedrosian (strained right groin) is ready to throw batting practice.

Rays: Hunter (strained right calf) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and RHP Jumbo Diaz (right arm fatigue) went on the 10-day DL. … RHP Brad Boxberger (right flexor strain) is to throw batting practice Monday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez (4-5) and Miami RHP Dan Straily (2-3) are Friday’s starters.

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (3-3) goes against Minnesota LHP Hector Santiago (4-2) on Friday night.