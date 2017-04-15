Rays righty Jake Odorizzi leaves game in 2nd inning with hamstring tightness

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws a practice pitch as Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (center) and a trainer look on during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Odorizzi left the game with an injury.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Odorizzi left his start against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday after his first pitch of the second inning because of left hamstring tightness.

Odorizzi, who faced four batters in the first, threw a pitch to Mitch Moreland and bent over in apparent pain. After two warmup pitches, he walked slowly off the mound.

Erasmo Ramirez entered and gave up a homer to Moreland on his first pitch.