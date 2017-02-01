Kiermaier bobblehead, Archer emoji pillow among Rays giveaways in 2017

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced their promotional schedule for the 2017 season, featuring two dozen unique collectibles, all slated for weekend home dates. Fans will receive a Rays Schedule Magnet, presented by Tropicana, on Opening Day, Sunday, April 2 vs. the Yankees. The Rays 2017 season is presented by Tampa General Hospital.

Kevin Kiermaier Bobbleheads, Hawaiian Shirts, DJ Kitty Onesies & more. READ // 2017 Promos: https://t.co/Ei3e2zhGsA pic.twitter.com/HS52kPWcAL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 1, 2017

Saturday promotional items this year will be given to the first 15,000 fans, and include a Kevin Kiermaier Gold Glove Bobblehead (April 8 vs. Blue Jays) presented by DEX Imaging; Chris Archer Starting Lineup Figurine (April 22 vs. Astros) presented by Tampa General Hospital; Bubble Blowin’ Longo (May 6 vs. Blue Jays) presented by FOX Sports Sun; a Hawaiian Shirt (May 20 vs. Yankees) presented by TradeWinds Island Resorts; Matt Duffy Double Play Bobblehead (June 10 vs. Athletics) presented by Spectrum; Kevin Kiermaier STAR WARS Bobblehead (June 24 vs. Orioles); DJ Kitty Onesie (July 22 vs. Rangers); MARVEL Iron Man Bobblehead (August 5 vs. Brewers); Mystery Retro Replica Jersey (August 12 vs. Indians); Rays Tote Bag (August 19 vs. Mariners); Blake Snell Bobblehead (September 16 vs. Red Sox); and a Burst Chrome Car Emblem (September 30 vs. Orioles).

Sundays will once again be Family Fun Days, courtesy of Tampa General Hospital. Every Sunday home game will feature free parking for cars with four or more passengers and a variety of postgame activities for kids, including Kids Run the Bases and a DJ Kitty Dance Party featuring mascots and entertainers. For the fourth year in a row, concourse activities will be complimentary for kids 14 and under. Activities include the Power Alley Batting Cage, Speed Pitch, Raymond’s Art Studio and Topps Make Your Own Baseball Card. Extra entertainers will also perform on Sundays including face painters, airbrush tattoo artists, stilt walkers, jugglers and balloon artists.

Sunday promotional items are for kids 14 and under, while supplies last, and include a Baseball Bat Pack (April 9 vs. Blue Jays) presented by Sagicor Life Insurance Company; Blade Sunglasses (April 23 vs. Astros) presented by Morgan Auto Group; Batting Gloves (May 7 vs. Blue Jays) presented by Suncoast Credit Union; Super Rays Comic Book (May 21 vs. Yankees) presented by the Tampa Bay Times; Bat and Ball Set (June 11 vs. Athletics) presented by MLB Play Ball; Chris Archer Emoji Pillow (July 23 vs. Rangers); Swim Goggles (August 6 vs. Brewers); Retro Socks (August 13 vs. Indians) presented by Geico; Rays Win Alarm Clock (August 20 vs. Mariners); Hooded Bath Towel (September 17 vs. Red Sox); and a Raymond Night Light (October 1 vs. Orioles).

The complete promotional schedule can be found at raysbaseball.com/promotions.

Rays Flex Packs are currently available for purchase. Flex Packs include five lower level tickets for $75, a Kevin Kiermaier Gold Glove Shirt (while supplies last) and the opportunity to select tickets prior to single-game tickets going on sale to the public. For more information, visit raysbaseball.com/flex or call 888-FAN-RAYS.

The 2017 Rays Fan Fest, presented by the Tampa Bay Times, is set for this Saturday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tropicana Field. Rays Season Ticket Holders are granted early entry to Fan Fest beginning at 10 a.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 60 current and former major league players and coaches are expected to attend, and will appear at various stations throughout the day along with mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty. Fans can call 888-FAN-RAYS or visit raysbaseball.com/fanfest for more information about 2017 Rays Fan Fest.