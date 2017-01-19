Tampa Bay Rays announce 2017 regular-season game times

TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESS RELEASE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have announced game times for the 2017 regular season. The Rays play the New York Yankees on Sunday, April 2 at 1:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field in a contest that will also mark the first game of the 2017 Major League Baseball season. The Rays 2017 season is presented by Tampa General Hospital.

Monday through Friday home games at Tropicana Field generally start at 7:10 p.m., with select matinee games throughout the season. Saturday games are scheduled for either 6:10 p.m. or 4:10 p.m., with Sunday games scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The complete 2017 schedule can be found at raysbaseball.com. All games times are subject to change.

On Saturday, June 10 at 2:10 p.m., the Rays will host the Oakland Athletics in a single-admission doubleheader. It will be Major League Baseball’s first scheduled doubleheader since July 16, 2011, when the A’s hosted the Los Angeles Angels, and only the second scheduled doubleheader in the last two decades.

Fans can guarantee the best seats to Opening Day and other prime games throughout the season with Rays Season Tickets. By becoming a Rays Season Ticket Holder, fans receive exclusive benefits including access to Rays Rewards, a points program that enables them to earn points redeemable for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Rays players and coaches, memorabilia and more. In addition, they also receive access to the Republic Bank Draft Room, a private club area for Rays Season Ticket Holders.

In addition, Rays Flex Packs are currently available for purchase and allow fans early access to buy tickets to premium Rays home games. Flex Packs include five lower level tickets for $75, a Kevin Kiermaier Gold Glove Shirt (while supplies last) and the opportunity to select tickets prior to single-game tickets going on sale to the public.

Fans can purchase 2017 Season Tickets and Flex Packs today through raysbaseball.com or by calling 888-FAN-RAYS.