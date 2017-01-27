Lightning acquire Jonathan Racine, draft pick from Canadiens for Nikita Nesterov

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Jonathan Racine, along with a sixth-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Nikita Nesterov, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Racine, 23, has played in one NHL game, that coming during the 2013-14 season while a member of the Florida Panthers. He was traded from the Panthers to Montreal prior to the start of this season and has played 26 games for the St. John’s IceCaps, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate. Racine has three assists and ranks fourth on the team and first among IceCaps’ defensemen for penalty minutes with 58.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Racine was originally a third round draft pick, 87th overall, of the Florida Panthers at the 2011 NHL Draft.