LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 1

In Tampa, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and Yanni Gourde added a third-period goal.

Austin Watson scored the Predators’ lone goal and Jusse Saros had 26 saves.