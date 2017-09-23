Goals from Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov lift Lightning past Predators
LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 1
In Tampa, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.
Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored in the first period for Tampa Bay, and Yanni Gourde added a third-period goal.
Austin Watson scored the Predators’ lone goal and Jusse Saros had 26 saves.
