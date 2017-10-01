Nikita Kucherov collects 3 points, game-winning goal in OT as Lightning beat Predators
LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2, OT
In Nashville, Nikita Kucherov scored 1:02 into overtime to lift Tampa Bay to the win.
Kucherov also assisted on Alex Killorn’s two goals. Killorn opened the scoring at 5:49 of the first period, and then added another one at 13:51 of the second.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning.
Miikka Salomaki and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne had 32 stops.
