LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2, OT

In Nashville, Nikita Kucherov scored 1:02 into overtime to lift Tampa Bay to the win.

Kucherov also assisted on Alex Killorn’s two goals. Killorn opened the scoring at 5:49 of the first period, and then added another one at 13:51 of the second.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for the Lightning.

Miikka Salomaki and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne had 32 stops.