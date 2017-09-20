Adam Erne scores, Lightning drop preseason game to Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning center Gabriel Dumont (middle) and center Anthony Cirelli (71) and left wing Adam Erne (73) celebrate a goal during the second period of a hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes.Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hurricanes 2, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Florida, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, leading Carolina to the win.

Justin Williams also scored for Carolina. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves, and reserve Callum Booth stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.

Michael Leighton allowed both Carolina goals on 22 shots.

Adam Erne scored for the Lightning in the second period.