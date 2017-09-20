Hurricanes 2, Lightning 1

In Tampa, Florida, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, leading Carolina to the win.

Justin Williams also scored for Carolina. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves, and reserve Callum Booth stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third.

Michael Leighton allowed both Carolina goals on 22 shots.

Adam Erne scored for the Lightning in the second period.