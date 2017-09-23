Lightning, NHL release logo for 2018 All-Star Game

NEW YORK (Sept. 22, 2017) — Tampa Bay Lightning fans were the first to catch a glimpse of the awaited logo for the upcoming 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game at tonight’s preseason game against the Nashville Predators. The League’s mid-season showcase will take place at AMALIE Arena on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition™ and the Honda NHL® All-Star Game, respectively.

For the fourth straight year, Honda — the Official Vehicle of the National Hockey League — will serve as the title sponsor of the 2018 NHL® All-Star Game and is featured in the event logo. Designed by Fanbrandz and NHL Creative Services, the collaborative approach resulted in a festive and energetic brand identity for the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game.

“The 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend in Tampa Bay, Florida pairs pristine beaches and an energetic, lively city with the speed and excitement of NHL Hockey making it a perfect destination for the mid-season celebration,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Branding Officer and Executive Vice President. “The brand identity for the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game features rich and vibrant sunset tones, palm trees and water that are synonymous with the region, with subtle border treatments inspired by the decoratively carved tailboards found along the bow that tie back to Tampa Bay’s annual Gasparilla Festival.”

“The Tampa Bay community, as well as Lightning fans, players and our entire organization, are extremely excited to host the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game as we celebrate our 25th anniversary,” Tampa Bay Lightning Chief Executive Officer, Steve Griggs said. “We are looking forward to showcasing our world class city, as well as Gasparilla, to the NHL community and welcoming the greatest players in the League to Tampa Bay.”

“On the ice or on the road, we are with hockey fans and players and we share a love of the game,” said Susie Rossick, Honda’s Assistant Vice President of Marketing. “We’re so proud to be the official vehicle of the NHL and now to be back as the title sponsor of the All-Star Game, helping to showcase the extremely talented NHL players.”

The 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game will mark the second time Tampa will host the mid-season spectacle. The Lightning and Tampa previously hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1999, successfully welcoming thousands of NHL fans, executives and personalities to the city.

NBC, Sportsnet and TVA will provide coverage of both the NHL All-Star Skills Competition™ and the 2018 Honda NHL® All-Star Game. Further details on the 2018 NHL® All-Star festivities, including ticket information, broadcast times and special events will be released at a later date. Follow all the excitement leading up to the 2018 NHL® All-Star on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar.