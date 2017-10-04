TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS PRESS RELEASE

On Thursday, October 5, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football, the team will honor late owner Malcolm Glazer at halftime with an induction ceremony into the Buccaneers Ring of Honor. Glazer will officially become the 10th member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Hall of Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon, Head Coach John McKay, Pro Bowl tight end Jimmie Giles, All-Pro tackle Paul Gruber, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, All-Pro fullback Mike Alstott, quarterback Doug Williams and nine-time Pro Bowler John Lynch.

In May, it was announced that Glazer and former Head Coach Jon Gruden would be inducted this season, with Gruden’s honor taking place on December 18 when the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons for Monday Night Football.

“As we approach the 15th anniversary of our Super Bowl victory, it seemed a fitting time to acknowledge our father and Jon Gruden for the immense impact they had on our fans and the entire Tampa Bay community,” said Buccaneers Co-Chairman Ed Glazer. “Our father was passionate about transforming the Buccaneers into a model NFL franchise. His deep commitment to the Tampa Bay area is at the core of our organizational identity to this day.”

Glazer, who passed away on May 28, 2014, at the age of 85, purchased the team in 1995 for a then-record $192 million and immediately began one of the most impressive organizational transformations in professional sports. Two years after Glazer’s purchase, the Buccaneers broke a 16-year postseason drought in 1997 and would go on to make the playoffs three of the next four seasons.

Determined to turn his team into a Super Bowl champion, Glazer made a bold move that changed the course of the franchise prior to the 2002 season. In a transaction that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, he hired Jon Gruden away from the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and $8 million in cash. Less than 12 months later, in January 2003, he delivered the fans of Tampa Bay their first major professional world championship with a resounding victory over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. During his tenure as owner and president from 1995-2013, the Buccaneers earned seven playoff berths, played in two NFC Championship Games and won their first Super Bowl.

In addition to turning around the team’s on-field fortunes, Glazer left an equally deep and lasting impact as an advocate for the Tampa Bay community. In 1999, he established the Glazer Family Foundation, which has donated millions and reached out to countless thousands in need. He also was a driving force in the negotiations that secured Super Bowls XXXV and XLIII for Tampa. In 2010, Glazer added to his community-driven legacy with the opening of the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa.

Fans attending the sold-out, nationally-televised game will receive a Buccaneers t-shirt, sponsored by Publix, featuring a custom “MG Ring of Honor” patch on the sleeve.

In addition to the Ring of Honor festivities, the team will continue the tradition of honoring local heroes throughout gameday with the Hero of the Game and the Salute to Service Suite, supported by Jabil, amongst other recognition activities.