Bucs’ Doug Martin involved in minor car accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say running back Doug Martin suffered “minor cuts and bruises” when he was involved in a car accident near the team’s training facility.

General manager Jason Licht said in a statement that the two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the NFL’s second-leading rusher two years ago was evaluated by team medical staff before heading home Thursday.

“Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility,” Licht said, adding that while Martin’s “vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises.”

Martin, who’s participating in the team’s offseason conditioning program, rushed for 1,402 yards in 2015. He had 421 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, when he missed eight games because of injuries and a suspension that will extend into next season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.