Rays will return to Tropicana Field for series against Red Sox, Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will return home to Florida following Hurricane Irma for what is now a truncated five-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

A three-game series against the New York Yankees was moved from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg to New York’s Citi Field, the home of the Mets. The Rays split the first two games of the series entering Wednesday’s finale.

The Rays said Wednesday they will host the Red Sox as scheduled in a three-game set starting Friday, then the Cubs beginning Tuesday.

Tickets for the relocated games may be exchanged for an equivalent number of free tickets for the games against Boston or versus Baltimore on the season’s final weekend.