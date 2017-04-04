PROGRAM ALERT: Panthers-Blues on April 6 moved to FOX Sports Sun

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, announced the Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues game on Thursday, April 6 will now be televised on FOX Sports Sun. The broadcast will feature the Panthers LIVE pregame show a half hour before puck drop, in addition to streaming live on FOX Sports GO.

Below please find channel numbers on which the game can be found throughout South Florida:

DISH CH. #447

DISH HD CH. #9517

DISH Hopper CH. #412-35

DTV CH. #653-1

DTV HD CH. #653-1

AT&T Ch. #723

AT&T HD CH. #1723

