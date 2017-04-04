PROGRAM ALERT: Panthers-Blues on April 6 moved to FOX Sports Sun
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, announced the Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues game on Thursday, April 6 will now be televised on FOX Sports Sun. The broadcast will feature the Panthers LIVE pregame show a half hour before puck drop, in addition to streaming live on FOX Sports GO.
Below please find channel numbers on which the game can be found throughout South Florida:
DISH CH. #447
DISH HD CH. #9517
DISH Hopper CH. #412-35
DTV CH. #653-1
DTV HD CH. #653-1
AT&T Ch. #723
AT&T HD CH. #1723
About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN
FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.
-
Tuesday 6:00pm ET
Tuesday 6:30pm ET
Tuesday 6:57pm ET
UFC Main Event - Dillashaw vs. Cruz
Tuesday 7:00pm ET