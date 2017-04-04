PROGRAM ALERT: Lightning-Maple Leafs on April 6 moved to FOX Sports Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs game on Thursday, April 6 will now be televised on FOX Sports Florida. The broadcast will feature the Lightning LIVE pregame show a half hour before puck drop, in addition to streaming live on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports Florida’s broadcast of Lightning vs. Maple Leafs will be distributed throughout North / Central Florida, but the game will not be available on cable in the Orlando television market. Lightning fans in the Orlando market with satellite will have access to the broadcast through the network alternate channel. For more information on the FOX Sports Florida alternate channel, click here. Fans in the Orlando market will also be able to live stream the game via FOX Sports GO.

Below please find channel numbers on which the game can be found:

DISH CH. #441

DISH HD CH. #9579

DISH Hopper CH. #412-29

DTV CH. #654-1

DTV HD CH. #654-1

AT&T Ch. #721

AT&T HD CH. #1721

