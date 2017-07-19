Stanton hits another HR, Marlins drop fourth game in five tries

MIAMI (AP) — Maikel Franco had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning, to help lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton hit his 29th for the Marlins, who have lost four of five.

Franco’s homer to left field off Dustin McGowan (5-1) was his 14th of the season and it broke a 2-all tie.

Nick Williams added a two-run homer in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Cameron Perkins drove in two runs for the Phillies and Pat Neshek (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for the victory.

Hector Neris pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 12 opportunities.

It was the fifth time this season Franco has recorded at least three hits. He is 9 for 21 (.429) in his last five games since the All-Star break.

Philadelphia starter Vince Velasquez made his first start since May 30, also against the Marlins, due to a right elbow flexor strain. Velasquez allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Miami’s Adam Conley made his return to the big leagues with his first start since May 8. Conley allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings.

Stanton hit a solo home run to left-center field in the first giving him five in his last six games.

The Marlins scored a run on a wild pitch by Velasquez.

Perkins had two RBI singles to tie the game at 2 through four innings.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (2-5, 5.63 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale. Pivetta is coming off his worst start of the season allowing nine runs and seven hits in five innings at Milwaukee.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (7-4, 3.32 ERA) will take the mound looking to build on his recent success. Straily is 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA over his last six starts.