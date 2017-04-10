Panthers name Dale Tallon general manager

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESS RELEASE

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers Chairman & Governor Vincent Viola announced on Monday that Dale Tallon has been appointed the club’s General Manager. Tallon will also retain his title as President of Hockey Operations.

“I am confident that we have the necessary talent throughout our organization to win the Stanley Cup,” Viola said. “Dale will continue to be our principle leader as we pursue this single goal.”

Tom Rowe, 60, will no longer serve as Florida Panthers General Manager and Interim Head Coach. Rowe will remain with the organization as Special Advisor to Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Dale Tallon.

Tallon, 66, will immediately begin the search for the next Panthers head coach.

“We have the talent to get back on track in a hurry,” Tallon said. “This was a difficult year for us, but I think we learned some tough lessons about what it takes to win consistently in the NHL. With a few tweaks to our roster and the right leadership, I’m confident we can get back to contending for the Stanley Cup next season.”

Tallon previously served as the General Manager of the Florida Panthers from May 2010 through to May 2016. During that time, Tallon guided the Panthers through a rebuilding phase that saw the organization add blue-chip young players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck through the NHL entry draft.

