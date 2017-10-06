Orlando Magic hire Tracy McGrady for front office post

ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have announced that perennial NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office as special assistant to the CEO.

McGrady will be available to the organization as needed in a variety of capacities. He will be available to the players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

“Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy’s knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home.”

“I am thrilled to be back where I truly made a name for myself – with the Orlando Magic,” said McGrady. “The DeVos family and the entire organization have always done everything in a first-class manner and I am excited to be able to help them with whatever they may need.”

McGrady played in 295 games (294 starts) during his four seasons with the Magic (2000-04), averaging 28.1 ppg., 7.0 rpg., 5.2 apg. and 1.53 stlpg. in 39.4 minpg. While with Orlando, he was a two-time All-NBA First Team selection (2001-02, 2002-03), a two-time All-NBA Second Team selection (2000-01, 2003-04), a four-time NBA All-Star (2001-04), led the NBA in scoring twice (2002-03, 32.1 ppg.; 2003-04, 28.0 ppg.) and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2000-01.

McGrady’s scoring average of 28.1 ppg. remains the highest in Orlando Magic history. He also stands among the franchise’s all-time leaders in free throws made (second, 1,819), points (third, 8,298), free throws attempted (fourth, 2,368), field goals attempted (fourth, 6,689), field goals made (fifth, 2,985), steals (sixth, 452), assists (seventh, 1,533), blocked shots (seventh, 292), rebounds (eighth, 2,067), three-point field goals attempted (eighth, 1,410), three-point field goals made (ninth, 509) and minutes played (tenth, 11,628). McGrady was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2017.