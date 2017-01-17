DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 30 points, Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a career-best 13 assists and the Denver Nuggets followed up their “home” win in London with another at the Pepsi Center, beating the Orlando Magic 125-112 on Monday.

Jokic also grabbed 11 rebounds and Kenneth Faried scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who certainly packed their surging offense with them when they returned home from London. They routed Indiana 140-112 last Thursday in England and remained on that sort of shooting streak, hitting a season-high 58.4 percent from the floor. They also had 33 assists.

Elfrid Payton scored 20 points and had 12 assists as the Magic fell to 1-4 on their current six-game trip.

Denver arrived home from London late on Friday, took Saturday off and then went through an intense practice Sunday designed to shake any sort of lingering jet lag.

Nuggets 125, Magic 112 Box Score

“Now, it’s mental,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game. “Can you push all that tiredness and fatigue and jet lag out of you mind?”

They certain did. Up 69-63 early in the third quarter, the Nuggets pulled away with a 16-2 run. The Magic cut into a 22-point deficit, but Faried put the game way with an emphatic dunk with 1:28 remaining.

The officials operated with a two-person crew after Nick Buchert was a late scratch for personal reasons. It really didn’t seem to be an issue for Tom Washington and Justin VanDuyne, who were never really out of position.

TIP-INS

Magic: G/F Evan Fournier was out with a bruised right heel. … C Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points, and the Magic had seven players in double figures.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris suffered a sprained right ankle early in the first quarter and didn’t return. X-rays were negative. … Jokic had five assists. He entered the game averaging 3.9, which is fourth-best among centers.

ALL-STAR ATTENTION?

Although Jokic is averaging 13.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, Malone doesn’t expect his big man to be in All-Star consideration just yet.

That has to do with Denver’s sub-.500 record and not his play.

“Unless you’re winning, I don’t think you’re going to be in the conversation,” Malone said. “With that being said, everybody in the NBA knows Nikola and what he brings to the table. He’s probably one of the most fun players to watch.”

UP NEXT

Magic: At New Orleans on Wednesday night for the sixth and final game of this trip.

Nuggets: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Nuggets are 1-6 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.