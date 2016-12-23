Marlins bolster bullpen, officially sign Brad Ziegler to 2-year deal

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Brad Ziegler’s $16 million, two-year contract with the Miami Marlins has been finalized after he passed a physical.

Ziegler reached an agreement last week on the deal, the latest involving the Marlins’ bid to upgrade their bullpen. They also gave right-hander Junichi Tazawa a $12 million, two-year contract.

Ziegler is a nine-year veteran with a career ERA of 2.44 and 85 saves. He has pitched for three teams, including Arizona and Boston last year, and is expected to compete with incumbent A.J. Ramos for the closer’s job.

Miami is hoping a deep bullpen will give manager Don Mattingly lots of options to help compensate for a rotation weakened by the loss of ace Jose Fernandez, killed in a boating accident in September.

Left-hander Elvis Araujo was designated for assignment.