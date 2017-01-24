MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Severino Gonzalez has been acquired by the Miami Marlins from the Philadelphia Phillies for a player to be named or cash.

Gonzalez went 1-2 last year with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1-3 innings, all in relief for the Phillies. He made seven starts as a rookie in 2015 and went 3-3 with a 7.92 ERA in 30 2-3 innings.

The trade was announced Tuesday. Gonzalez will compete for a spot in a deep and talented bullpen that could include newcomers Jeff Locke, Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa.