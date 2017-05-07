Sunday, May 7: Miami Marlins at New York Mets game preview

TV: FOX Sports Florida

NEW YORK — The New York Mets are winning enough so that manager Terry Collins can begin to be picky about the fashion in which the Mets earn a victory. Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, on the other hand, will take any kind of win he and his struggling team can get.

The host Mets will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Marlins on Sunday afternoon when the two teams square off at Citi Field.

New York routed Miami, 11-3, on Saturday night.

Despite the lopsided score, Collins had to rely heavily on his bullpen again after right-hander Robert Gsellman lasted just five innings. It was the seventh straight game in which a Mets pitcher failed to pitch six innings, a stretch in which New York (14-15 overall) has gone 5-2 thanks to a robust lineup that has churned out 59 runs.

Still, Collins knows he can’t keep placing such a heavy workload on the Mets’ relievers.

“There’s no question we’ve got to get some length out of our starters, or our pen’s going to be dead in July,” Collins said.

Right-hander Matt Harvey will attempt to provide that length Sunday. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start Tuesday, when he allowed six runs over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 9-7. It was the second straight start that Harvey gave up six runs.

“Right now, the stuff is coming back, but the command isn’t there,” Collins said of Harvey’s rough outings against the Braves.

Harvey, who is 2-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 career starts against the Marlins, will be opposed by right-hander Jose Urena, who will be making his first start of the season.

Urena, who has a 2.35 ERA in six relief appearances this season, is occupying the rotation spot of right-hander Edinson Volquez, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb blister. It will be the first start for Urena since Sept. 28 of last season.

“For me, my mindset is the same,” Urena told the Marlins’ official website. “When you’re on the mound, it doesn’t matter if you are a starter or in the bullpen. You’ve got to get outs in the inning that you pitch.”

Urena, who is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in seven games (three starts) against the Mets, will be tasked with stopping a deep slide for the Marlins (12-17), who have lost three straight and nine of their last 11.

“We’re trying to put a win on the board right now,” Mattingly said. “However that is, however we get to that.”

The Mets may learn Sunday the prognosis for shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, who left Saturday’s game in the third inning with a left thumb injury suffered while he was diving for a single by Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna. X-rays were negative but Cabrera is expected to undergo an MRI on Sunday.

“Certainly get a better clarification (after the MRI),” Collins said. “But he was in quite a bit of pain on the field.”

Miami center fielder Christian Yelich did not play Saturday due to tightness in his hamstring. Mattingly did not say which hamstring it is but Yelich is expected to return Sunday.