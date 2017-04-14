Marlins, Mets play longest game in history of Marlins Park

Miami Marlins' Justin Bour, left, is tagged out at the plate by New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the fifth inning.
AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and New York Mets are playing the longest game in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

With the hour past midnight early Friday, the game went into the 16th inning at 8-all. Neither team had scored since the eighth inning, and the crowd of 23,192 had dwindled to a few thousand.

There was plenty of scoring early. Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first for Miami, and Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights for the Mets.