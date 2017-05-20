TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Whether the bad blood spills over into Saturday’s contest between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers will be closely observed.

Tempers flared in Friday’s 7-2 win by the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The benches cleared after the two teams took turns hitting players with pitches.

Right-hander Dan Straily (1-3, 3.56 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season for the Marlins. Straily will face Dodgers lefty Julio Urias (0-1, 3.43) in the third game of their four-game series.

Marlins reliever AJ Ramos drilled Dodgers center fielder Brett Eibner, who had homered in the fourth inning off Marlins starter Justin Nicolino, in the eighth inning.

In the ninth, the benches cleared after Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling plunked right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. Stripling, Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren were ejected.

“Just the first pitch of the inning, fastball in and it got away from me,” Stripling said. “Obviously, things got heated. That kind of stuff happens in baseball. Everyone comes out and supports your teammates and get back in the dugouts and keep playing.”

Ramos had a similar response.

“I hadn’t been on the mound in five days. The ball was going all over the place, didn’t have the control I wanted,” Ramos said “Obviously, a frustrated pitch. I tried to throw it low and away but it got away from me. That’s it. I wasn’t trying to hit him on purpose but I guess they had a problem with that.

“If they’ve got a problem with it, they can see me before the game, after the game, whenever they want to see me.”

Straily will try to earn his first win against the Dodgers. Straily is 0-1 with an 8.68 ERA in three games (one start) against Los Angeles.

In his last outing on May 15, Straily blanked the Astros on in five innings. He struck out three and walked one but received a no-decision as Houston recorded a 7-2 win.

Straily hasn’t posted a win since April 11 when he beat the Atlanta Braves.

Urias will be making his first start against the Marlins. In his last outing, Urias suffered a loss in a 9-6 win by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Urias gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings.

Urias will attempt to quiet a Marlins’ offense that has struggled recently. The Marlins were outscored 22-4 in a three-game sweep earlier this week by the Houston Astros and managed just two runs in each of their losses to the Dodgers.

The injury bug hit the Dodgers again Friday night. Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig left the contest after four innings with lower back tightness. Puig will be re-evaluated on Saturday and will probably sit out Saturday’s game.

