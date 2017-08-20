TV: FOX Sports Florida

NEW YORK — The New York Mets found a new look that worked Saturday night. The Miami Marlins hope to find their old form Sunday afternoon, when the two National League East rivals meet in the finale of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom (13-6, 3.35 ERA) is scheduled to face Marlins left-hander Adam Conley (5-5, 5.32 ERA). New York snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, when it scored seven runs in the sixth inning of an 8-1 victory.

The win — which five of the Mets’ runs were scored by players who have spent of time at Triple-A Las Vegas this season — came fewer than 24 hours after New York bid adieu to two more veterans, outfielder Curtis Granderson and catcher Rene Rivera. Granderson was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers late Friday night while Rivera was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs Saturday morning.

Manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon he understands the teardown — New York has traded six players since July 27 — can be distracting, especially to young players unaccustomed to life in the clubhouse without respected veterans such as Granderson and Rivera. But Collins’ expectations for the Mets (54-67) upon their arrival at the stadium haven’t changed.

“I think there’s always going to be a day where maybe there’s so much going on that their attention’s away from the game,” Collins said Saturday afternoon. “We’ve got to get them back on the game and go back and play the game right.

“I don’t care whose name’s on the uniform — this is the big leagues and you’ve got to go play and you’ve got expectations when you were a major league uniform. We’ve got to go out and play better.”

The Marlins will also be looking to play better after committing three errors during the Mets’ big sixth inning. Miami committed three errors in an entire game just once this season prior to Saturday — coincidentally, against New York on May 6.

“Sometimes that happens,” Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton said. “Things get out of whack. It only takes a few mistakes to let a big league team take advantage of that.”

The loss was just the second in the last eight games for the Marlins (59-62), who were trying to move within one game of .500 for the first time since April 28.

“Learn from the mistakes that have already been done,” Stanton said. “We have another (game) in 12 hours.”

DeGrom took the loss last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs over 7 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the New York Yankees, 5-4. Conley earned the victory last Monday, when he allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants, 8-3.

DeGrom is 4-3 with a 3.46 ERA in 11 starts against the Marlins, whom he’s faced more than any other opponent. Conley is 2-1 with a 1.98 ERA in eight games (six starts) against the Mets, whom he has also faced more than any other foe.