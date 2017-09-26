Miami Heat will hold ‘Red, White & Pink’ Game on Sept. 30 at FAU

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — The Miami HEAT announced that it will host its HEAT “Red, White & Pink” Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida — an open scrimmage that will include the current 2017-18 roster — on Saturday, September 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m. The game will take place at Florida Atlantic University, where the team will host its weeklong training camp. Doors to FAU Arena will open at 10:00 a.m.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster App. Tickets cost $1.00 each with proceeds benefitting Miami Cancer Institute. Additionally, there is an eight-ticket maximum per transaction. Tickets will go on sale today, September 26th, at 10:00 a.m. Parking is complimentary.

The Red, White & Pink Game will resemble a regular NBA game with four quarters and a halftime, and will also feature many elements of the HEAT Experience performances by the Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie and the Xtreme Team. HEAT fans will get a close-up look at the 2017-18 Miami HEAT team.

The team has incorporated the color pink into the scrimmage for the fourth consecutive year in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. HEAT players will be wearing a special edition Red, White & Pink jersey.

For more information on the Red, White & Pink Game, please visit HEAT.com.

