Jordan Mickey notches double-double, Heat fall to 76ers in final preseason game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Justin Anderson and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) reach for the ball during the third quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game.
AP

76ERS 119, HEAT 95

Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick each scored 19 for Philadelphia (2-3), with Redick going 5 for 6 from 3-point range.

Bam Adebayo, James Johnson and Dion Waiters had 13 apiece for Miami (3-3).

HEAT: Hassan Whiteside picked up three fouls by the midpoint of the first quarter, with Joel Embiid drawing them all. … Jordan Mickey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Justise Winslow scored 10.

76ERS: Philadelphia “hosted” the game in Kansas City, Missouri. … The 76ers shot 14 for 39 from beyond the arc, while holding Miami to a 4 for 30 performance from long range.