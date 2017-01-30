Heat’s Dion Waiters named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — The NBA announced that Miami HEAT guard Dion Waiters was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, January 23 through Sunday, January 29. This marks the 54th time in franchise history a HEAT player has earned Player of the Week honors and the first time Waiters has earned the honor in his career.

Waiters led the HEAT to a perfect 4-0 record for the week, helping to extend the NBA’s current longest winning streak to seven games, after averaging 23.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. He led the team in points twice and in assists and minutes once each. He has currently scored at least 17 points in five-straight games, the second-longest such streak of his career.

Waiters led off the week tying his career high of 33 points as he connected on the game-winning three-point field goal with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock to secure a, 105-102, win against the Golden State Warriors on January 23. That game also marked the second-straight game in which he tied his career high of 33 points, becoming the first HEAT player with consecutive 30-point games since Dwyane Wade accomplished the feat in March of 2015. In Miami’s next game at Brooklyn on January 25, Waiters again hit a three-point basket in the finals seconds to help secure a win, this time with 6.8 seconds remaining to give the HEAT a four-point lead to help Miami close out the, 109-106, victory against the Nets. He finished that game with a team-high 24 points while dishing out eight assists and grabbing five rebounds. He then recorded 19 points and five rebounds in a, 100-88, win at Chicago while closing out the week tallying 17 points, a game-high seven assists and three boards to help give Miami a, 116-103, victory vs. Detroit.