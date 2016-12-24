Miami Heat at New Orleans game preview

TV: FOX Sports Sun

Time: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

CAN’T GET TO A TV? WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry called his beleaguered team’s five-game, Christmas holiday homestand critical to any chance the Pelicans might have of climbing out of a deep, early-season hole.

After losing 121-110 on Wednesday night to Oklahoma City, the Pelicans (10-21) have four home games left on the stand, including Friday night’s game against the 10-20 Miami Heat, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Watch the Miami Heat on FOX Sports Sun Broadcast schedule

FOX Sports Go

Even though the Pelicans are back at nearly full strength, they understand their window of opportunity is closing. Their only missing body is forward Quincy Pondexter, who has not played in more than a year after a series of knee surgeries. Reserve guard Tyreke Evans is playing limited minutes while working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

If there’s ever a time to make a move, it is now, but the Pelicans have said that before.

“We’ve talked about the importance of the next 10 days or so,” Gentry said. “It’s very important. With a bunch of games at home, we’re going to try to make up for a bad start. We almost have to. I told them it’s probably the most important stretch we’ll have all season long.”

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis agrees. No player in the NBA has carried a heavier load than Davis has. He ranks second in scoring (29.8), ninth in rebounding (11.2), second in blocks (2.69) and second in minutes played (37.3). He has averaged 32.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in the last two games, including a 108-93 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“We’ll see Friday how we’ll respond,” said Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. “We’ve got to come out here and play. This is our season right here in the next couple weeks. We’ve got to come out and bring that energy and bring that aggressiveness on Friday.”

The Pelicans have lost three of their last four games.

The offseason departure of Dwyane Wade and the Heats’ recent troubles — they have lost eight of 11 — have prompted Heat president Pat Riley to acknowledge the word “rebuilding,” but he said his team’s salary-cap flexibility will allow him “to do it fast.”

The Heat swept the season series against the Pelicans last year, winning 94-88 in overtime on Christmas Day despite Davis’ 29 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks, and 113-99 in New Orleans on March 22.

In the two victories against New Orleans, Hassan Whiteside averaged 16.0 points on .722 shooting, 15.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. Whiteside had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the victory over the Lakers.

The Heat are just 4-11 on the road, but the Pelicans aren’t much better at home, going 6-10.

The Heat used the Lakers’ game to honor the contributions of Shaquille O’Neal, who led the Heat to the 2006 NBA title, by retiring his No. 32 jersey. O’Neal played in Miami from 2004-08.

“We would not have won the championship in 2006 without the efforts of Shaquille O’Neal,” Riley said the halftime ceremony. “I love the man. He is simply one of greatest of all time. When he showed up on July 20 (2004) in an 18-wheeler, he got out of that 18-wheeler … and said, ‘I guarantee you and I promise you, we will win the championship,’ and he delivered on that promise.”

O’Neal said he once got Riley, who coached the championship team, to alter his legendary challenging approach to an off-day practice.

“You pushed us and you pushed you and you really pushed us,” O’Neal said. “I remember coming in and saying, ‘Pat, the guys are partying on the beach and you got us practicing at 10. Could you please move it back to 12?’ And, he did. And we went on a roll and we were able to win.”

“A lot of people think we have problems,” O’Neal said, looking at Riley. “We don’t have problems, and I love you and I respect you. … The day you decided to take over, I knew we were going to win.”