The Miami Dolphins’ 2017 regular-season schedule notes…

— They will begin and end the season at home

— They play consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium just once all season (Dec. 3 and Dec. 11)

— They will spend three consecutive weeks on the road from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1. Though the game is played in London, the Oct. 1 game is officially considered a “home” game.

— They play three consecutive primetime games from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13.