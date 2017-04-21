Miami Dolphins 2017 regular-season schedule

The Miami Dolphins’ 2017 regular-season schedule notes…

— They will begin and end the season at home

— They play consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium just once all season (Dec. 3 and Dec. 11)

— They will spend three consecutive weeks on the road from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1. Though the game is played in London, the Oct. 1 game is officially considered a “home” game.

— They play three consecutive primetime games from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13.

Sunday, Sept. 10 TAMPA BAY 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17 at L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24 at N.Y. Jets 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 1 New Orleans (at London, England) 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8 TENNESSEE 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15 at Atlanta 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22 N.Y. JETS 1 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26 at Baltimore 8:25 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5 OAKLAND 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 13 at Carolina 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 19 Bye
Sunday, Nov. 26 at New England 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3 DENVER 1 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 11 NEW ENGLAND 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 17 at Buffalo 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24 at Kansas City 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 31 BUFFALO 1 p.m.

 