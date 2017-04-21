Miami Dolphins 2017 regular-season schedule
The Miami Dolphins’ 2017 regular-season schedule notes…
— They will begin and end the season at home
— They play consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium just once all season (Dec. 3 and Dec. 11)
— They will spend three consecutive weeks on the road from Sept. 17 through Oct. 1. Though the game is played in London, the Oct. 1 game is officially considered a “home” game.
— They play three consecutive primetime games from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13.
|Sunday, Sept. 10
|TAMPA BAY
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 17
|at L.A. Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|at N.Y. Jets
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|New Orleans (at London, England)
|9:30 a.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 8
|TENNESSEE
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 15
|at Atlanta
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 22
|N.Y. JETS
|1 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 26
|at Baltimore
|8:25 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 5
|OAKLAND
|8:30 p.m.
|Monday, Nov. 13
|at Carolina
|8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 19
|Bye
|Sunday, Nov. 26
|at New England
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 3
|DENVER
|1 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 11
|NEW ENGLAND
|8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 17
|at Buffalo
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 24
|at Kansas City
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 31
|BUFFALO
|1 p.m.