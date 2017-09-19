Dolphins suspended Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after LB unexpectedly left team

MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Lawrence Timmons was suspended indefinitely by the Miami Dolphins after he went AWOL on the eve of the team’s season opener.

The Dolphins announced the move in a one-sentence news release Tuesday, a day off for the team.

We have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 19, 2017

Timmons’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had no immediate comment on the decision. Timmons wanted to rejoin the team this week, but coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of the 11th-year veteran, which came Saturday in Los Angeles the day before Miami’s game at the Chargers.

The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with Timmons, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter. He wasn’t with the Dolphins at the game and didn’t fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami’s 19-17 win.

Undrafted rookie free agent Chase Allen started in Timmons’ place Sunday and made three tackles. Middle linebacker Mike Hull, making his second career start, played every snap and led Miami with 10 tackles.

Timmons signed a $12 million, two-year deal with Miami in March after 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2009 and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.