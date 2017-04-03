ORLANDO MAGIC PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have signed guard-forward Patricio Garino (gah-REE-no) and guard-forward Marcus Georges-Hunt, General Manager Rob Hennigan announced Monday. Garino and Georges-Hunt become the 45th and 46th GATORADE Call-Ups from the NBA Development League this season. In addition, the Magic have waived guard C.J. Wilcox. Orlando’s roster now stands at 15 players.

Garino (#29, 6’6”, 203, 5/17/93) has played in 49 games (46 starts) this season with the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League, averaging 11.2 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 1.49 stlpg. in 29.2 minpg., while shooting .430 (58-135) from three-point range. He appeared in four preseason outings with San Antonio, but was waived on Oct. 22. Garino was later acquired by Austin on Oct. 29. He also played with the Orlando Magic White team during the 2016 Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League.

Not drafted by an NBA franchise, Garino played four seasons at George Washington University from 2012-16. He appeared in 129 career games (117 starts) with the Colonials, averaging 12.0 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 1.7 apg. and 1.71 stlpg. in 30.1 minpg., while shooting .508 (567-1,167) from the floor. He ranks third in school history with 219 steals. Garino was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team for three straight seasons (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) and Second Team All-Atlantic 10 as a senior in 2015-16. He was also a member of Argentina’s Men’s National Team during the 2015 FIBA America’s Championship and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Georges-Hunt (#13, 6’6”, 220, 3/28/94) has played in 45 games (40 starts) this season with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Development League, averaging 15.8 ppg., 6.2 rpg., 4.5 apg. and 1.02 stlpg. in 36.4 minpg., while shooting .392 (74-189) from three-point range and .888 (159-179) from the free throw line. He ranks sixth in the D-League in minutes played and 20th in assists. Georges-Hunt was named a 2016-17 NBA Development League All-Star. He appeared in two preseason outings with Boston, but was waived on Oct. 20. Georges-Hunt was later acquired by Maine on Oct. 31. He signed a 10-day contract with Miami on Feb. 8, but did not play in a game.

Not drafted by an NBA franchise, Georges-Hunt played four seasons at Georgia Tech from 2012-16. He appeared in 130 career games (129 starts) with the Yellow Jackets, averaging 13.3 ppg., 4.5 rpg. and 2.2 apg. in 30.9 minpg. Georges-Hunt was named Second Team All-ACC by the coaches and Third Team All-ACC by the media as a senior in 2015-16.

Wilcox (6’5”, 195, 12/30/90) played in 22 games this season with Orlando, averaging 1.0 ppg. in 4.9 minpg. He also appeared in four games (one start) this season with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League, averaging 12.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 2.0 apg. and 1.25 stlpg. in 25.3 minpg.

Orlando’s next game is Tuesday, Apr. 4 @ Cleveland. Tip-off is 7 p.m. Coverage on FOX Sports Florida begins at 6:30 p.m. The Magic’s next home game at Amway Center is Thursday, Apr. 6 vs. Brooklyn. Tip-off is 7 p.m. For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.