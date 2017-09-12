Lightning, Panthers, NHL, NHLPA team up to donate $2.7M toward Hurricane Irma relief
PRESS RELEASE
The Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) on Tuesday announced a joint donation of $2.7 million for hurricane relief to those affected across the state of Florida by Hurricane Irma.
Extensive damage was caused to the entire state of Florida by the Hurricane which made landfall in the state on Sunday, first hitting the Florida Keys. Negative impacts have been felt by millions of people in many different ways across the state, including Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Naples, Lakeland, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.
Fans and members of the community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Lightning Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation or by making contributions at the teams’ home preseason games, which begin next week. For more information, please visit NHL.com, floridapanthers.com or tampabaylightning.com.
