Keenan McCardell back with Jaguars as receivers coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Keenan McCardell as receivers coach, adding one of Tom Coughlin’s more popular players to new coach Doug Marrone’s staff.

Coughlin, the team’s new executive vice president of football operations, was instrumental in bringing McCardell back.

The 47-year-old McCardell, who played 16 seasons in the NFL, was out of coaching last year. He spent two years (2014-15) coaching receivers at the collegiate level for Maryland. He previously coached receivers for the NFL’s Washington Redskins (2010-12), who drafted him in 1991.

McCardell also played for Cleveland, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, San Diego and Houston. He won two Super Bowls and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

He enjoyed some of his best years in Jacksonville, where he helped the Jaguars make four consecutive playoff appearances (1996-1999). He had 499 receptions for 6,393 yards and 30 touchdowns in six years in Jacksonville under Coughlin.

Now, he will be tasked with getting the most out of a receiving group that features Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns.