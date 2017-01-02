January 8th’s Lightning at Penguins game changed to 5 p.m.

STARTING TIME OF PENS’ JANUARY 8 GAME CHANGED TO 5 P.M.

The starting time of the Penguins’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, Jan. 8 at PPG Paints Arena has been changed to 5 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. The change was made because of a conflict with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff game.

The Penguins want to thank the Lightning organization and the NHL for their cooperation on the time change.