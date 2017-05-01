Jaguars agree to terms with LB P.J. Davis, 15 more undrafted free agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with 16 undrafted free agents, including Georgia Tech linebacker P.J. Davis.

Davis finished his college career at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, where he returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 33-18 victory against Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Bowl. The 5-foot-9, 232-pound Davis was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets and led the team in tackles twice.

The Jaguars also agreed to terms with Texas tight end Caleb Bluiett, Kentucky Wesleyan receiver Keelan Cole, Appalachian State center Parker Collins, Oregon State running back Tim Cook, Utah defensive end Hunter Dimick, Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, Texas A&M guard Avery Gennesy, Jacksonville linebacker Justin Horton, Idaho defensive tackle Tueni Lupeamanu, Dartmouth safety Charlie Miller, Illinois defensive end Carroll Phillips, Tennessee State cornerback Ezra Robinson, UCLA receiver Kenneth Walker and Middle Tennessee State teammates Jeremy Cutrer (cornerback) and I’Tavius Mathers (running back).

To make room on the roster, Jacksonville released tight end E.J. Bibbs, running back Bronson Hill, offensive lineman Colin Kelly, linebacker Raphael Kirby, linebacker Sean Porter, running back Daryl Richardson, tight end Gannon Sinclair, safety Elijah Shumate, offensive lineman Arturo Uzdavinis, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten and receiver Tony Washington.