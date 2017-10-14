JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting center Brandon Linder for the second consecutive week because of an unspecified illness.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled Linder out Friday, saying Tyler Shatley will start against the Los Angeles Rams (3-2).

Marrone says Linder is not contagious and was able to do some conditioning Friday, but he declined to speculate how long the fourth-year pro would be sidelined.

Marrone says “he is getting better. … Just a matter of time, and you never know when it’s going to be.”

The Jaguars (3-2) listed two others as questionable on the injury report: guard Patrick Omameh (hip) and receiver Arrelious Benn (groin).