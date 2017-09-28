‘Inside the Panthers: Back to Work’ premieres Oct. 2 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2017) — With the start of the 2017-18 NHL regular season just eight days away, the Florida Panthers are getting back to work. FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Panthers, is proud to join the Cats in ramping back up for hockey season by premiering an all-new episode of “Inside the Panthers” this Monday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Titled “Back to Work,” the half-hour episode documents the work the Panthers put in on and off the ice to get ready for the upcoming season.

The show begins with firsthand insight from new Head Coach Bob Boughner on how he’s prepared for his first training camp as coach in South Florida. From there, our cameras hit the road to follow Jonathan Huberdeau in Montreal, Aleksander Barkov in Finland, Nick Bjugstad in Minnesota and Keith Yandle at the Panthers IceDen.

Huberdeau’s 2016-17 campaign was sidetracked by an injury before it could even begin, so we joined him with his Montreal-based trainer for an inside look at his offseason training regimen. Fans will get to see Huby in a more relaxed hockey mode, as he plays in a three-on-three summer league with his family and friends.

Barkov similarly battled the injury bug during the 2016-17 campaign, so we joined him in his native Tampere, Finland to see how he’s preparing for the upcoming season with a bigger focus on quickness and speed. Bjugstad is also working on putting together a bounce back season, spending his time in Minnesota giving back to charity and working on his game. Finally, we hone in on Yandle, whose 633 consecutive games played is the second longest active streak in the NHL.

“Inside the Panthers: Back to Work” spends a big part of the episode highlighting Cats in the community as teammates Alex Petrovic and Ian McCoshen went to the island of Barbados to put on the first ever Caribbean ice hockey clinic in NHL history. Back home, the Panthers stepped up when neighbors needed them most in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Fans will also see how Panthers CEO Matt Caldwell and the organization partnered with Ford and JetBlue to feed those impacted by the storm and collecting and delivering donations to those in need.

Join host Jessica Blaylock on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Panthers: Back to Work,” and be sure to follow @FOXPanthers on Twitter for exclusive Panthers content.

