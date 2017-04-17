‘Inside the HEAT: HEAT Academy’ premieres April 17 on FOX Sports Sun

MIAMI — Tune in April 17th at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami HEAT, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the HEAT.” “Inside the HEAT: HEAT Academy” provides a special look into a unique program and partnership between the Miami HEAT and Carnival Cruise Line that is changing lives of young men and women. The HEAT Academy program came to life and began being implemented in local elementary schools as an education based after-school program. The program was further expanded when a one-on-one mentorship platform put an emphasis on providing high-school students with real-world role models from both organizations.

The Carnival Foundation, in collaboration with Florida Prepaid College Foundation, has purchased over 2.5 million dollars towards the program. The show spotlights the benefactors by featuring alumni of the program who have gone on to graduate from college and start exciting careers. From witnessing the interview process for scholarship hopefuls, to exploring how the mentees and their mentor’s relationships evolve into friendships, “Inside the HEAT: HEAT Academy” is a must-watch episode for HEAT fans.

