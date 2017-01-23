‘Inside the Magic: Air Gordon’ premieres Jan. 24 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m., FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will debut a brand new “Inside the Magic” upon conclusion of the Orlando vs. Chicago Bulls game. Grab a seat and prepare for takeoff as we visited Magic forward Aaron Gordon in his home state of California for an all-access look on “Inside the Magic: Air Gordon.”

The youngest of three, Aaron was raised in a basketball family through and through as his father, Ed, played at San Diego State, brother, Drew, played at UCLA and University of New Mexico and sister, Elise, played at Harvard. The sibling rivalry between the Gordon children made them all tougher, better players and closer siblings as they grew up together in San Jose. Some heated games took place at the backyard basketball hoop and still do to this day.

Aaron attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose where he played for Head Coach Tim Kennedy. A starter all four years, he helped lead Mitty to a pair of Division 2 California state titles as a sophomore and junior. After high school, Aaron chose to attend the University of Arizona. The Wildcats made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament during his only season at Arizona. After his freshman year, Gordon made the decision to forgo his final three years of eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.

In 2014, Aaron was drafted fourth overall in the first round by the Magic. It was at last year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest where he made a national name for himself, as alongside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach Levine, they helped reinvigorate the competition with a series of spectacular dunks.

Viewers will watch as they get a front row seat to Gordon participating in a Pro-Am game at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco, which had a personal touch – the first game Aaron and Drew ever played together on the same team. The episode wouldn’t be complete without our cameras rolling July 10, 2016 at a dunk contest on Venice Beach, where Gordon hosted and contributed the $5,000 grand prize. The competition set attendance records with over 2,000 visitors to the famous courts.

Join FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut "Inside the Magic: Air Gordon,"

Re-Air Schedule:

About FOX Sports Florida / FOX SPORTS SUN

