VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Henrik Sedin got his 1,000th career point before Luca Sbisa scored the winner in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night.

Ryan Miller stopped 34 shots for Vancouver, which improved to 8-1-3 in its last 12 games.

Jaromir Jagr scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo made 30 saves in the loss.

Sedin came in with a goal and two assists over his last three games to get to 999 points. He reached the milestone in style at 5:50 of the second period.

With the Canucks trailing 1-0, Sedin raced up the ice with twin brother Daniel on a 2-on-1 rush before taking a pass and beating Luongo with a backhand through the legs for his 11th goal of the season.

Sedin’s teammates spilled over the boards to mob the 36-year-old as the crowd at Rogers Arena roared its approval. Luongo, who played for Vancouver from 2006-14, then stopped Sedin to offer his congratulations.

The fans continued to salute Sedin, who returned the applause, before a video tribute was played during the next TV timeout.

Sedin became the 85th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points, and just the 38th to accomplish the feat with one franchise. Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin reached the same milestone on Jan. 11.

The score was tied at 1 before Sbisa ripped his second goal of the season past Luongo 3:07 into the third off a broken play in the slot.

Brandon Sutter nearly put Vancouver up 3-1, but his shot after a nice move to get around a defender hit the post and stayed out.

Florida came close on a chance for Reilly Smith midway through the third, but Miller was there to make the save.

Daniel Sedin, who sits at 968 points, had a chance to get one closer to 1,000 himself, but his uncontested shot at the empty net with 40 seconds left hit the post. Vancouver still managed to hold on from there to pick up a second consecutive victory after going 0-1-3.

Playing their third game in four nights, the Panthers entered on a 1-2-1 run following a 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton on Wednesday, and grabbed a 1-0 lead at 3:45 of the second. Jared McCann followed up his own rebound with a slick pass out front to Jagr, who buried his ninth of the season and the 758th of his career.

Vancouver traded McCann, a first-round pick back in 2014, to Florida last spring in a deal for defenseman Erik Gudbranson, who is out long term after undergoing wrist surgery.

NOTES: Henrik Sedin’s first NHL point came against the Panthers, an assist in a 4-3 Canucks win. … Vancouver recalled Jordan Subban from the AHL on Thursday, while fellow defenseman Andrey Pedan was assigned to the minors. Subban didn’t dress. … Minus three of their top six forwards because of injury — Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles), Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Nick Bjugstad (lower body) — the Panthers had McCann centering Jagr and Jonathan Marchessault. Vincent Trocheck, who came in with nine goals and seven assists in his last 12 games, played between Smith and Jussi Jokinen.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Conclude a four-game road trip Monday at Arizona.

Canucks: Play at Chicago on Sunday before visiting Colorado and Arizona next week.