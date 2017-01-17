FOX Sports Sun will air Heat-Mavericks on Feb. 27

MIAMI — FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Miami HEAT, announced today the addition of the HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks game on Monday, Feb. 27 to the broadcast schedule. Local television coverage will begin promptly at 8 p.m. with the HEAT LIVE pregame show leading right up to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO app and www.FOXSportsGO.com.

