FOX Sports Sun to broadcast five Miami Heat preseason games

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI — The Miami HEAT announced Friday that long time broadcast partner FOX Sports Sun kicks off their 25th consecutive season of broadcasting HEAT basketball with the team’s preseason opener on Sunday, October 1st as the HEAT host the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena. The game is the first of five the team’s exclusive broadcast partner will bring to HEAT fans during the exhibition season. The local preseason schedule includes coverage of the team’s road matchups with the Brooklyn Nets on October 5th and their intra-state rivals in Orlando on October 7th. Other highlights include coverage of two additional home contests vs. the Charlotte Hornets on October 9th and the Washington Wizards on October 11th. The veteran announce team of Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino and Jason Jackson will call all of the action.

Miami Heat on FOX Sports Sun VIDEO: Heat news, interviews & features

In total, five of the team’s six preseason contests will be televised, with the October 13th preseason game in Kansas City versus the Philadelphia 76ers being broadcast on radio only.

Complete radio coverage of every HEAT game during the 2017 preseason can be found on the team’s flagship station in English, 790 The Ticket and 104.3 HD2. Mike Inglis returns for his 20th season to handle the call and will be joined on all home games by former HEAT point guard and current radio and TV analyst, John Crotty.

The HEAT’s radio duo will also be joined by The Ticket’s morning radio host, Amber Wilson, to provide commentary during the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida—an open scrimmage that will include the current 2017-18 roster—at FAU on Saturday, September 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The following Saturday, HEAT Weekly makes its season premiere. Veteran HEAT Radio Network host, Tommy Tighe, once again delivers an actionpacked one-hour program featuring interviews with HEAT broadcasters, players, coaches and basketball front office personalities. The show will debut during its normal 10:00 a.m. time slot, expanding to its full two-hour length later in December. HEAT programming throughout the season can also be heard throughout the weekend on the member stations of the Miami HEAT Radio Network.

The man who has broadcast more games than any announcer in HEAT history, La Voz—José Pañeda—begins his 29th season of calling the action in Spanish as HEAT Basketball returns once again to Radio Mambí 710 AM. Pañeda and broadcast partner Joe Pujala will cover each of the team’s three home preseason games on October 1st, 9th and 11th.

Sunday’s preseason game will air in Spanish on both Radio Mambí 710 AM and WRTO’s Mix 98.3 FM.