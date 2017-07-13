FOX Sports Florida adds four Miami Marlins games to 2017 broadcast schedule

MIAMI — FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to televise four additional Marlins games this season.

Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Wed., July 19, Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants on Wed., Aug. 16, Marlins at Phillies on Thurs., Aug. 24 and Marlins at Colorado Rockies on Wed., Sept. 27 will all be televised statewide on the network. The games will also be available via live stream on FOX Sports GO.

Day Date First Pitch Home / Away Opponent Wed July 19 12:10 PM vs Philadelphia Phillies Wed August 16 1:10 PM vs San Francisco Giants Thu August 24 1:05 PM @ Philadelphia Phillies Wed September 27 3:10 PM @ Colorado Rockies

For behind-the-scenes content, video, interviews and more from our Marlins broadcasts, follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com.

