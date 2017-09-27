Roberto Luongo makes 38 saves, Panthers top Lightning in preseason
PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 2
In Sunrise, Florida, Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots to lead Florida to the victory.
The Panthers grabbed the lead for good on a pair of goals for Jonathan Huberdeau in a 5:15 span of the second period. Connor Brickley and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals.
Ryan Callahan and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.
