PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots to lead Florida to the victory.

The Panthers grabbed the lead for good on a pair of goals for Jonathan Huberdeau in a 5:15 span of the second period. Connor Brickley and Vincent Trocheck added third-period goals.

Ryan Callahan and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.